The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
