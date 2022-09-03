Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.