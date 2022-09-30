Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to b…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…