Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.