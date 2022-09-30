 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 30 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert