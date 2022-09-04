Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.