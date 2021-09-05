 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News