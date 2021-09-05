Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV inde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tod…
This evening in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…