Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'l…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folks should be …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.