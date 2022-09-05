 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

