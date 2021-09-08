Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.