Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fair…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tod…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. …