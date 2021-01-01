Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.