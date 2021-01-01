Winston Salem's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcas…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. E…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers ar…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.76. A 18-degree low is …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. There is onl…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking …