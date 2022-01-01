 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

