Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.