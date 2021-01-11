For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
