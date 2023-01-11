 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

