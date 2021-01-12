Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcaste…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. C…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents shou…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Sale…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…