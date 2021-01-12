Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.