Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.