Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.