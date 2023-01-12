Winston Salem's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Expect clear skies today.
Rain is expected for this Thursday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees.
This evening in Winston Salem: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 7…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem resid…