This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
