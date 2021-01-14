Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.