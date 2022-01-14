 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

