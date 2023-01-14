 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

