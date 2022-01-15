Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 AM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Wins…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forec…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees …
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The area will …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem are…