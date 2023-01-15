 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

