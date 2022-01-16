 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

