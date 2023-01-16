 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

