This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
