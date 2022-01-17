 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

