This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
