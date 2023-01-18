This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Rain is expected for this Thursday.
Expect periods of sun and clouds.
We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times.
Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Tuesday.
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees t…
This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It s…