This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50'…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Win…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston …
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…