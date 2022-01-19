Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.