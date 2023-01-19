 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

