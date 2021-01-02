 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

