Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain. Becoming windy late. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.