Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain. Becoming windy late. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. T…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Ra…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…