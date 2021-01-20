Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.