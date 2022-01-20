 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

