Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance …
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecast…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.