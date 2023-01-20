Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.