Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.