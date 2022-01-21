 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert