Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.