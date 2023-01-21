This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
