Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

