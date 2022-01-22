This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
