Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Local Weather

