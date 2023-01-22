Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
