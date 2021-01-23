Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.