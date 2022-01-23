Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.