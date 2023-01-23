Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
