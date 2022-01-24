 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

