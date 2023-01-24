This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
