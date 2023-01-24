Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.