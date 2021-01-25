Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wins…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tom…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. …