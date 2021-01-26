This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wins…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 43F. W…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tom…