Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.