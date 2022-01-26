Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.