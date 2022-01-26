Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
