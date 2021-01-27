 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain early with snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

