For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain early with snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
