Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 19-degree low is fo…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach…