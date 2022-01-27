Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.