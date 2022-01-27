 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert