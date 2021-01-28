This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
